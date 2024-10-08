Supporters for both Israel and Palestine gather in Boise on one year anniversary of October 7th attacks

BOISE, Idaho — Supporters for both Israel and Palestine gathered in Downtown Boise on the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Palestine conflict — Monday marking a day of remembrance for both groups.



Members of Boise to Palestine gathered at the Idaho State Capitol to protest and hold a vigil to honor the lives of martyrs.

Members of the community in support of Israel gathered at the Egyptian Theatre to pay tribute to those who died on Oct. 7th, 2023.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

One year later... The war rages on, with no signs of ending.

Here in Idaho -- support continues for both Israel and Palestine…

"Today marked the day that Palestinians and Gazans sought liberation from their occupiers," says Aisha Kayed with Boise to Palestine.

"Tonight is an evening of remembrance," says Dave McGarrah with Christians United for Israel.

"We are here tonight to commemorate the terrible atrocities of October 7th, pay tribute to those sacred souls that lost their lives, and to the heroes that have been fighting ever since for Israel and for the Jewish people," says Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz, with the Chabad Jewish Center.

"So we have a vigil to honor the lives of the martyrs. In Arabic martyrs mean those who have died from injustice, so such as the people in Gaza. They died from injustice and from oppression from the occupiers," says Kayed.

Aisha Kayed with Boise to Palestine tells me they are calling for change.

"Ideally, I would love for the state of Idaho to stop funding genocide… We don't support this, we demand that disclosure from the state of Idaho, we demand that Idaho divests from Israel," says Kayed.

Dave McGarrah with Christians United for Israel tells me Monday's event brings attention to Idahoans who support Israel.

"I want to continue to call attention to the need to support Israel and the Jewish people," says McGarrah.

"And we look forward to the future, prayers for peace and prosperity in the Middle East and in the holy land of Israel," says Lifshitz.