Steps for Schools challenge sees 53 Idaho officials stepping up for education

BOISE, Idaho — Fifty-three Idaho elected officials have successfully stepped up to support public schools in the Steps for Schools walking challenge, sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. The Foundation awarded $40,500 to Idaho public schools, marking the occasion with a ceremony at the Idaho State Capitol on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the efforts of the legislators and constitutional officers for supporting public schools by walking,” said Jackie Yarbrough, Senior Program Officer for the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “Walking is one of the best things people can do for their own health, and these elected officials set a great example by walking in the Steps for Schools challenge.”

During February, participants aimed to meet daily step goals to earn funds for schools. Walking an average of 5,000 steps per day would earn $500, while averaging 10,000 steps per day would earn $1,000. Each participant selected a public school or district to receive these funds.

Since it began in 2015, the Steps for Schools program has awarded more than $350,000 to Idaho schools.