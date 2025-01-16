St. Luke’s pushes back on Idaho abortion ban, citing federal emergency care laws

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke’s Health System is suing Idaho’s Attorney General, arguing the state’s near-total abortion ban conflicts with federal law and puts doctors in an impossible position when treating pregnant patients in emergencies.

The hospital’s lawsuit claims Idaho’s abortion law, which only allows abortions to prevent the death of the pregnant patient, directly conflicts with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). EMTALA requires hospitals that receive Medicare funding to provide stabilizing emergency care to patients, including pregnant patients experiencing life-threatening complications.

Peg Dougherty, Deputy General Counsel for St. Luke’s, explained the issue at the heart of the lawsuit.

“The current law only allows a physician to perform an abortion to prevent the death of the pregnant patient. And that is different from the EMTALA law that allows a physician to stabilize that patient and protect their health in an emergency situation,” said Dougherty.

A U.S. court previously issued an injunction preventing Idaho from enforcing its abortion ban in cases where it conflicted with EMTALA. However, Dougherty says the injunction could be lifted under the new presidential administration, which has signaled it may not defend federal protections for emergency reproductive healthcare.

“Our concern is that the new administration has made it clear they won’t continue protecting reproductive healthcare at the federal level,” she added.

St. Luke’s lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to Idaho’s abortion restrictions. Another case, Atkins v. Idaho, went to trial last year, also challenging the state’s ban. Both lawsuits ask the court for a permanent ruling to ensure doctors can provide necessary emergency care without the fear of prosecution.

Planned Parenthood, which has long opposed Idaho’s abortion laws, says the legal fight is crucial, with real consequences already being felt in the state.

“We have already seen six patients having to be emergency life-flighted out of this state to access emergency medical care,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Greater Northwest.

Gibron expressed fears about what might happen next.

“That is what keeps me up at night... worrying about that next headline or that next patient who is dying unnecessarily because politicians in these states are putting politics ahead of the medical needs of women,” she said.

Gibron believes a court victory for St. Luke’s would set an important precedent.

“If the court sides with St. Luke’s, it sends a very powerful message that federal protections for emergency medical care, including abortion, cannot be rolled back even under a politically motivated Department of Justice,” Gibron said.

In response to the lawsuit, the Idaho Attorney General’s office said the state’s abortion law poses no threat to EMTALA.

“Idaho law protects both the life of the mother and their unborn child. Any perceived conflict has been perpetuated by politicians, organizations, and individuals seeking to confuse doctors and jeopardize patient health for political ends,” the office said in a statement.

Both lawsuits could have major implications for the future of emergency reproductive care in Idaho, with healthcare providers watching closely to see whether the courts will allow them to provide stabilizing care without fear of legal consequences.