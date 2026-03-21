Rhodes Skate Park is a popular place for people of all ages to come together to skate and hang out, but one family discovered a mess in the bathroom on Saturday morning.

Boise Parks and Recreation made improvements at Rhodes Skate Park, adding a flushable toilet and running water for handwashing. It replaced two porta-potties that were repeatedly vandalized and set on fire.

WATCH | What's happening at Rhodes Park? Skating and a restroom cleanup—

Skaters and Boise Parks and Rec gear up for Skatefort next weekend

Forrest Brownell likes to bring his two young children to the park on Saturday mornings to skate when it's less busy, but his kids weren't able to use the bathroom because it was clogged and littered.

"I know it is a nice bathroom, but it is sad to see how mistreated it was," said Brownell. "Sadly, I think, because of the community around the skate park, it has to be cleaned early because it gets used all night."

While Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent was at the park, a ranger with the Parks and Rec Department showed up and fixed the issue. He told Idaho News 6 he checks the restroom three times a day because it gets so much use from the skaters and the homeless community.

The ranger finished the cleaning with a pressure wash to prep the bathroom for Skatefort, which will be part of Treefort, happening next Saturday. The event will include live music and skating at Rhodes Skate Park.

"Anytime the community gets together, it is a cool atmosphere, and skateboarding has seen a lot of community growth," said local skater Noah Sczesny.

"Skatefort is sick, and I'm excited."

RELATED | Skatefort brings the community together with live music at Rhodes Skate Park

Sczesny has been skating for 12 years, and he says it allows him to showcase his creative side while also learning life lessons in a social setting.

"I’d say skateboarding is more art than it is a sport," said Sczesny. "Most of the time it is more a mental battle than physically doing the trick, and the camaraderie here at Rhodes hypes you up and helps you face your fears; it is a cool thing."