Skatefort brings the community together with live music at Rhodes Skate Park

BOISE, Idaho — Skaters, scooters and bike riders came together for a celebration during Treefort at Rhodes Skate Park on Saturday.

This event has been a part of the popular music festival for close to a decade as just like Treefort, the people that use the skate park have a unique expression of art.

“It’s just two arts coming together music and skateboarding, it’s really sick," said skateboarder Kailee Schweitkart.

Skatefort is put together by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department and The Boise Skateboard Association. These two have worked together to build community skate in recent years. The next one will debut in Ivywild sometime this spring.

However, the central hub remains Rhodes Skate Park as Boise has hosted several X Games qualifiers and it's a perfect spot to bring the community together.

"We are so lucky, we are so fortunate as this park is held in such high regard," said Josh Davis of the Boise Skateboard Association. "This park is unique it has a very different layout and there are just a lot of special things about it."

Rain on Saturday morning put Skatefort in jeopardy, but crews worked with squeegees, blowers, and mops to dry it out and then the sun came out.

"They did really good drying it because normally when it rains for that long it can stay wet for two days and you can't ride it," said Chase Wahler, who we witnessed doing a back flip on his scooter. "I used to skateboard, but I broke my arm and it scared me. I still wanted to be at the skate park so I tried scootering and the community is the best part."