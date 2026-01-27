Shooting of ICU nurse during immigration crackdown in Minneapolis reignites Second Amendment debate

BOISE, Idaho — On Sunday, thousands gathered at Boise City Hall in response to the recent shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ICU nurse in Minneapolis, by Border Patrol agents on Saturday, Jan. 24.

The incident has sparked fierce debate regarding federal immigration enforcement, freedom of speech, and Second Amendment rights across the country.

According to Pretti's family, Alex Pretti possessed a valid permit to carry a concealed handgun in Minnesota, but they added he wasn't known to carry a firearm in public.

Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy says the right to carry a firearm comes with added personal responsibility.

"Well, the right to have a sidearm, of course, and the right to bring a sidearm to the wrong place are, of course, very potentially problematic," said LeRoy. "The Second Amendment is still a right under the Federal Constitution and our U.S. Supreme Court, in a series of cases over many years, has continued to define and defend that right so far as one's home and the right when it comes to carrying arms in potentially contested places."

Senior Reporter Don Nelson interviews legal and gun experts regarding the recent shooting in Minneapolis

Minnesota Man shot during protest stirs Second Amendment debate

Leroy says investigators still need to determine the full facts. "I think it's impossible from the videos we've seen in Minnesota to determine who had the intent to do what at this time; that's why a proper, widely accepted investigation is appropriate and necessary in this case," added LeRoy.

Ed Bowles from Shadow Dog Firearms Academy has been a firearms instructor for 40-plus years.

"I want people to have proper training, and I want them to be safe. If you're going to be armed like that, you really shouldn't be around volatile situations— number one— and number two, when you're there, you should not take it upon yourself to interfere with police officers or any government official who are conducting their duty."

The question of whether Mr. Pretti interfered with ICE operations has not been officially determined.

In a statement, the Pretti family said, "Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately, he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman."

Many Americans who have seen video footage of the shooting widely discredit the account shared by DHS.

The Commander at Large for the U.S. Border Patrol, Greg Bovino previously told reporters that the federal agents fired defensive shots after Pretti "approached" them with a 9mm handgun.

Alex Pretti's family also disputed that account, pointing to video evidence provided by numerous bystanders.

"Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed." - The Pretti Family

The Second Amendment guarantees the right to keep and bear arms, and in Minnesota, a valid permit allows the concealed carry of firearms.

In Idaho, concealed weapon applications are processed in Ada County by appointment.

Applicants must provide proof of firearms training. Idaho law recognizes valid concealed carry permits from all other U.S. states. Non-residents must possess a current permit from their home state.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.