SCOOT OVER: Lime users urged to park rented rides responsibly in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is launching a new campaign encouraging Lime users to park their rented rides in the right places. The goal of the 'Scoot Over' program is to make sure pathways are accessible for all members of the community.



There are more than 800 e-scooters and 200 e-bikes available for people to use for recreation or to commute throughout Boise.

Scoot Over encourages Lime users to make sure to leave a minimum of three feet of space when parking their rented rides.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

It's as easy as scanning a QR code… paying on your phone and then you’re on your way.

Lime E-bikes and scooters are a common sight, there are more than 800 e-scooters and 200 e-bikes for people to use for recreation or to commute throughout Boise.

“On nice days like this, I’ll take the lime scooter,” says BSU student Ollivia Hill.

For Hill, Lime scooters help her stay on time.

“For the most part. It’s when I’m late to class and I have to get all the way downtown to the CS building from where I park.”...“It cuts down on emissions and I do just love the aspect of it being publicly available and you just kinda leave it wherever,” says Hill.

But people leaving their rented rides literally wherever is a problem the city is trying to solve.

“So a big part of the messaging around scoot over his to ensure that when you and your trip you were making sure that your parking it responsibly,” says Tessa Greegor, who manages the mobility and public spaces program for The City of Boise.

She tells me that poorly parked scooters and bikes can cause trouble for some community members and the Scoot Over Campaign may help solve that.

“When they’re parking their e-scooter or their E-bike they are ensuring that they’re leaving a minimum of three feet of space so that people can safely access our sidewalks whether they are in a wheelchair or walking a dog or walking a stroller,” says Greegor.

I asked her to show me some examples of poorly parked scooters.

*Greegor Shows a Bad Parking Job*

I also went on a search of my own for poorly parked Limes.

I found this one about as close to the lake as it can be without being in the lake.

These two scooters and this bike are parked perfectly! Over here, not so much.

“So just being mindful and respectful for how people get around our community and making sure that we’re ending those trips in places that are safe and allow for access for community members,” says Greegor.

