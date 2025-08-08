Safety concerns close east side of Parkcenter Bridge to pedestrians; police searching for vandals

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District has closed pedestrian access on the east side of the Parkcenter Bridge after a damaged railing created a serious safety risk, an incident Boise Police are investigating as vandalism.

On Aug. 7, shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of malicious injury to property. Evidence indicates unknown suspects forced two large metal fence panels off their mounts, damaging the panels and the concrete bridge structure. Repair costs are estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.

There were no injuries. Officers stayed on scene while ACHD crews installed a temporary barrier.

Police later learned multiple suspects were seen damaging one of the same panels on Aug. 6. That panel was repaired the morning of Aug. 7 before being damaged again that night.

One panel has been re-secured, while the other fell into the Boise River. On Aug. 8, ACHD and the Boise Fire Dive Team evaluated the railing in the water and determined it does not currently pose a hazard to floaters. It will be retrieved this fall when conditions are safer.

“We want to stress to the public that the barriers in place are there for your safety,” ACHD Chief of Communications Shandy Lam said. “No one should attempt to move or bypass these barricades under any circumstances.”

Pedestrians and cyclists should use the west side of the Parkcenter Bridge or other crossings. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.