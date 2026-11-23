BOISE, Idaho — With Thanksgiving just days away, families across the Treasure Valley are preparing their holiday meals while keeping a close eye on grocery costs.

From discounted turkeys to bundled Thanksgiving dinners, grocery stores are advertising promotions aimed at helping shoppers stretch their budgets without sacrificing holiday traditions.

WATCH: High grocery prices have Idaho families rethinking Thanksgiving budgets, not traditions

Rising grocery prices have Treasure Valley families searching for Thanksgiving deals

For Alex Simmonds and Debbie Brooks, preparing Thanksgiving dinner is a family affair. For the past four or five years, they've made shopping together for their family's vegan Thanksgiving feast a tradition of its own.

"We have so much fun coming and shopping, thinking of different recipes, and then finding the ingredients here," Brooks said.

But before the food makes it to the table, there's also a budget to consider.

"We know where about where we can spend, but then also we keep room for fun things, let the kids try to find things that they like to," Simmonds said.

"That's why they have grandma here too," Brooks added.

Like many shoppers, Simmonds said his family has noticed higher grocery prices.

"Definitely prices have been higher, and my wife is the one that does a lot of that watching," he said.

Where shoppers can find Thanksgiving grocery deals

With Thanksgiving approaching, several grocery retailers are advertising holiday promotions to help families manage the cost of their celebrations.

At Albertsons, shoppers can purchase a 17-item Thanksgiving meal bundle for approximately $50, which the company says can feed 10 people.

"It's around $50 depending on the weight of the turkey. It can feed 10 people," said Heather Halpape, director of communications for Albertsons' Mountain West Division.

Halpape said the bundle includes a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, pie ingredients and other Thanksgiving staples.

The bundle does not require digital coupons, but shoppers must select the qualifying items to receive the advertised pricing.

Albertsons is also offering a free turkey with a qualifying $100 grocery purchase. Shoppers must first clip the digital coupon through the Albertsons for U app to take advantage of that promotion.

Other grocery stores are advertising Thanksgiving savings as well.

Walmart: The retailer is advertising a Thanksgiving grocery basket designed to feed 10 people for approximately $35. The basket includes a turkey and ingredients for several traditional holiday side dishes. Actual costs may vary depending on the items selected, turkey weight and local pricing.

WinCo Foods: The grocery chain has been advertised as offering a free turkey with a qualifying $125 grocery purchase. Shoppers should confirm the promotion's availability and requirements at their local store.

How to make the most of holiday grocery savings

While advertised holiday deals can help shoppers save, it's important to understand the requirements before heading to checkout.

Some promotions require digital coupons or minimum purchases, while others depend on selecting specific products or quantities.

Halpape recommends planning and checking available discounts before shopping.

"One of my biggest tips would be to plan ahead, you know, look at our ad and make sure you're checking the Albertson's for You app," she said.

Comparing prices between stores, reviewing weekly advertisements and checking coupon requirements can help shoppers determine which offers best fit their Thanksgiving grocery lists.

For Simmonds and Brooks, however, the holiday is about more than what ends up on the grocery receipt.

"Even when times feel crazy, having family you can come and get together with, even do the shopping, things like that together and plan it, it's important," Simmonds said.

"It's so much more fun when the whole family's involved," Brooks added.