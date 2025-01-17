Renewed calls for LGBTQ+ protections in Idaho as ‘Add the Words’ bill returns

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers are once again hearing calls to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ residents. The "Add the Words" bill seeks to expand protections in housing, employment, and public services by adding "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" to the state’s Human Rights Act.

The proposal has been a recurring effort for over a decade, but it has yet to pass. Idaho News 6 was present at the last and only public hearing for the bill in 2015, when 24 hours of testimony in the Lincoln Auditorium brought forward deeply personal stories of discrimination.

During that hearing, a speaker posed the question: “Will it be acceptable in the state of Idaho to fire, evict, and refuse service to gay and transgender people in our state?”

Despite consistent efforts, the bill has failed to move forward each year.

“It’s so important that year after year, even if you can’t get a full hearing, to open the discussion again,” said Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow. “It’s essential to document that this is still a problem and it needs to be solved.”

On Thursday, Wintrow reintroduced the proposal, emphasizing the importance of addressing discrimination.

“All that does is ensure that people aren’t going to face discrimination in housing, employment, or public services based on who they love and who they are,” Wintrow said.

Nixon Matthews, a policy advocate with Add the Words Idaho, highlighted the impact of the lack of statewide protections.

“When we’re talking about housing discrimination, healthcare discrimination, discrimination in our education system, [these are] things that really have harm in how people move through this state and live their day-to-day lives,” Matthews said.

As a multi-generational Idahoan, Matthews shared personal accounts of housing discrimination and exclusion from essential services, underscoring the urgency of the bill.

“This is not the Idaho we believe in, this is not the Idaho we want,” Matthews said. “I really believe that the way to make good progress in a state is by lifting everybody up. And if you’re not lifting up the folks who are the most impacted, it impacts everybody else.”

Efforts to reach several Idaho Republicans for comment were unsuccessful.

On Jan. 28, a rally at the Idaho Capitol will mark the 10th anniversary of the last public hearing for the "Add the Words" bill.

Idaho News 6 will provide coverage of the event.