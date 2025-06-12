Protesters rally at Idaho State Capitol against ICE enforcement

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol Wednesday evening, chanting and holding signs calling for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions.

The Boise protest was one of many that took place across the country in response to mass ICE arrests, the deployment of the National Guard in cities like Los Angeles, and growing unrest surrounding federal immigration enforcement.

Organizers promoted the event online as an “emergency protest,” urging participants to stand in solidarity with immigrant communities and against what they described as a national crackdown.

“What brought me out today was just seeing and hearing about all of the horrible things going on in Los Angeles right now, on top of everything that we already know that's been happening in this country,” one attendee said.

The protest drew a wide range of participants, including those with direct connections to immigrant communities.

WATCH: CNN reporter detained on live TV during LA immigration protests

“There are people here because they or their families are immigrants who are facing the fear that this campaign of terror is really intending to inflict," said Morrighan Nyx, one of the event organizers. "The community really came out to show that even here in Boise, Idaho, the people are not going to sit back and let our communities be terrorized.”

Another demonstrator described the tone of the rally as both empowering and unifying. “I think it was really inspiring. Honestly, it was positive, but also strong. I feel like a lot of strength and unity happened, for sure.”

The protest remained peaceful. Organizers say they plan to gather again at the Capitol on Saturday.