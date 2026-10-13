BOISE, Idaho — An Ada County jury found Andrea Rane guilty of misdemeanor trespassing Tuesday following her arrest during an Apr. 1 protest inside Idaho Gov. Brad Little's office.

Rane is the second protester convicted in connection with the demonstration, during which nine people were arrested after refusing to leave the governor's office.

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The group was protesting legislation affecting transgender Idahoans and urging Little to veto a bill.

Idaho News 6 was at the Capitol when the arrests unfolded and inside the courtroom Tuesday as attorneys presented competing arguments over whether Rane had been legally ordered to leave.

Prosecutors argued Rane remained inside the governor's office after it closed at 5 p.m., despite multiple warnings from Idaho State Police.

WATCH: Jury finds protester guilty after arrest inside Gov. Little's office

Protest over transgender rights leads to second trespassing conviction

Jurors watched body camera footage from Idaho State Police Sgt. Jason Cagle showing the moments leading up to the arrests.

"We do not want to arrest anybody," Cagle told the protesters. "You have five minutes," he warned.

The defense questioned whether someone with the proper authority had directly ordered Rane to leave.

Rane testified that she went to the governor's office hoping to speak with an elected official about the legislation but never had that opportunity.

She also testified that no employee of the governor's office directly told her to leave.

Prosecutors maintained that the case was not about Rane's reasons for protesting but whether she remained in the office after being ordered to leave.

Rane's conviction follows that of the Rev. Sara LaWall, who was found guilty of trespassing in September in connection with the same protest.

Rane is scheduled to return to the Ada County Courthouse on Oct. 23 for sentencing.