NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the death penalty against Nicholas Umphenour, the man accused of killing someone while on the run from an Idaho prison earlier this year.

Umphenour appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, and his arraignment is set for Dec. 12.