Pro-life supporters march to the Capitol to rally against abortions

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds, possibly even a thousand people showed up to walk from Julia Davis Park to The Statehouse for a pro-life rally in downtown Boise.

The Dobbs decision and the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade gave the abortion issue back to the states, which has in turn spurred momentum for the pro-life movement as the organizers enjoyed a large turnout on Saturday.

Right to Life Idaho organized the rally and the keynote speaker flew in from Indiana. Dr. Christina Francis is an OB/GYN and she runs the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

"Induced abortion is actually the exact opposite of what health care is meant to provide which is health, healing, and wholeness," said Francis. "All of the people that are here today as well as my organization are here to advance life-affirming health care."

The turnout included several groups including many Christian and Catholic organizations and also youth faith groups. Sarah Cardena is a member of St. Edwards Youth Group and they made the trip from Twin Falls.

"We came out here to protect life," said Cardena. "A lot of people that I know have had abortions and it is just not right because those babies could have been something great."

I've worked Saturdays for around five years so I've covered a lot of rallies on abortion for both sides. Every time I've gone to a pro-life rally, there has always been a group of pro-choice advocates making their voices heard.

However, I only found three people on Saturday who came out for the rally. They told me they showed up to support women's rights and they were surprised more people didn't show up.

On the other side of the coin, it was one of the largest gatherings I've seen for a pro-life rally. I also noticed a strong contingent of Hispanic people including Cardena and her youth group.

"I think if we continue to get the truth out there, if we continue to talk to one another and have open conversations— I think we are going to see hearts and minds change," said Francis.

A week ago there was a different scene at the Capitol as hundreds came out for the Women's March.