Idaho Women's March brings hundreds to Idaho State Capitol

BOISE, Idaho — “Women’s rights are a human issue. And that women deserve equality in this country,” said Abigail Wallace. She spoke at Saturday’s Idaho Women’s March and is a Junior at Bishop Kelly High School.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Idaho Women's March 2025

“We have gone so far backwards it terrifies me,” said Sue Tennant, who came out to support.

“I would disagree with almost all of them,” said Kris Folks, who says she disagrees with many of the rally attendees.

Idahoans showing up to the State Capitol Building stairs to voice their views, as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump.

Many attending the Idaho Women’s March sharing their disapproval for recent laws and legislation here in Idaho that they say threaten women’s and LGBTQ + communities’ rights.

“So for me it was just important to be out here today to say, we are the youth, we are the future, and these issues are important to us, and they do affect us,” said Wallace.

“A lot of people are a little bit down in the dumps lately and this is going to help, I think. Still so many people care, and will show up,” said Eric, a Boise resident.

Access to reproductive healthcare was also on the minds of many.

“It just seems like the things are so already decided and so sewn up, but still we come out to things like this to show that we’re not giving up, we're tired, but we’re not giving up,” said Tennant.

While most march attendees shared similar viewpoints on hot issues. Idaho News 6 spoke with one Boise woman who disagrees with many of the signs and messages being advocated for on Saturday.

“I’m happy to be here as a woman at the Women's March. I feel like the messaging of feminism is very anti woman, today, and I’m here standing for women who are being lied to by our culture about feminism,” said Folks.

Kris Folks says as a woman and mother, she came to the rally to have conversations with those who disagree with her, but she wasn’t met with an open mind.

“You know it’s really confusing messaging I think. I think everyone feels like they’re one, but even as someone who, I feel, gives kind of a firm voice against a lot of the lies that are being dispelled here… [that] I’m not welcome,” said Folks.

Both Folks and Idaho Women’s March Organizers tell Idaho News 6 that finding common ground is the way to make progress in our state politics.

“So, how I would say we can find this common ground would be talking to people and saying, ‘OK what are the issues that are just human issues? What are the issues that we should be able to understand that everyone is deserving of and should have a quality around?’,” said Wallace.

“Even though it’s really hard to find hope sometimes, I want to be somebody to share the voices of those people who do have hope, those people who keep fighting, and I really care about my community and I do believe that we’re going to keep fighting.” said Renaissance High School Sophomore, Gabrielle Wright.

Event organizers encourage young people looking to learn more about politics and have their voices heard to check out Babe Vote, a non-partisan organization.