Police are looking for 5 people in connection with Grove Plaza 'fight situation'

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fight that happened in Downtown Boise in July that left one victim with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a post by BPD, the fight occurred at the Grove Plaza on July 18 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Now, police are asking for the public's help in identifying "five subjects" who were reportedly at the scene during the time of the fight. The subjects include three males and two females.

Boise Police added, "evidence suggests there were witnesses who have not yet spoken with police."

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the fight in question, please reach out to Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.