Plea extension granted in case against escaped Idaho inmate Skylar Meade

BOISE, Idaho — Another extension has been granted in the case against escaped Idaho inmate Skylar Meade. Skylar Meade was set to enter a plea on Wednesday afternoon at the Ada County Courthouse. Now, he'll get two more weeks. Idaho News 6 was in the courtroom when the judge made the decision at the defense's request. Now, the inmate at the center of that high-profile prison escape in March will have to enter his plea on May 15th, to keep the case in line with standards for a speedy trial.

Accused accomplices—Tia Garcia and Nicholas Umphenour—were also in court earlier this week and also granted extensions to enter their pleas. Umphenour and Meade are also still under investigation for two murders that occurred in Northern Idaho during their time on the run.

