Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

Parks & Recreation warns public of high Boise River flow

High Boise River Flows
Float the Boise River
High Boise River Flows
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 05, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — Following recent heavy rainfall, Boise Parks & Recreation is warning the public of high flows on the Boise River.

The rainfall increased flows on the Boise River to more than 1,900 cubic feet per second (typical float season ranges between 500-1,500 cfs). According to Float the Boise River, flows are running fast and cold, and river recreation is not recommended for untrained floaters at this time.

Though float season has not begun, we can expect an announcement soon from Float the Boise River. Those looking for ways to stay cool should check their local pools, park splash pads and swimming ponds in the meantime.

RELATED | City of Boise pools are now open

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker