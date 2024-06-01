City of Boise pools are now open for families to enjoy

You can find pool locations, hours of operation, and pricing on cityofboise.org

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Grab your sunscreen, sunglasses, and swimsuit because Boise City pools are open for Summer!

I'm your Boise Bench Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Davis where families are having a ton of fun at Borah Pool.

“We're hanging out and having fun,” says a group of friends.

“We are here at opening day swimming at Borah pool,” says Yana Jenson.

“We always try to come on opening day so, we come here every year for the last three or four years, maybe five even,” says Veroniqueka Conlon.

All of the city's public outdoor pools are now open for the season, encouraging kids and families to hop on their bikes, walk, or drive just to get a taste of the excitement.

Yana Jenson says “This is our first time here actually; it was great today we're going to come back.”

Of course, the water is the entire point of coming to the pool but for the kids at Borah Pool, it's about the diving board, pool basketball, and overall fun in the sun.

“We've been going off on the diving boards I like to try to go to the bottom of the pool, like push off this part,” says Corbin Conlon.

"I’ve been going underwater, playing basketball, going off the diving boards,” says Caleb Conlon.

Yana Jenson says, “My favorite thing so far is how clean the pool is, the lifeguards taking care of everybody and going down the slide, a lot of them he can't go down slides so it's nice that he can.”

And for those wanting just to dip their toe in community pools, it can be a great cost-effective activity.

“Highly recommend the pool I highly recommend it because it's expensive for roaring spring passes sometimes and so this is a cheaper version of that,” says Veroniqueka Conlon

