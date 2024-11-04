OFF LEASH: Multiple Boise parks open for seasonal Dog Off-leash Program

BOISE, Idaho — Dogs can now run free at multiple parks in Boise as part of Boise Parks and Recreation's seasonal Dog Off-leash Program. Three parks will be open to off-leash use in November — Ann Morrison Park, Optimist Youth Sports Complex and Simplot Sports Complex.



Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex are open to off-leash use as of November 1st. Simplot Sports Complex will be open to dogs off-leash starting November 21st.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

“River is landscaping over here, River come here! Yeah and that’s River haha," says DeAnn Robb, who brings her four rescue dogs down to Ann Morrison Park to meet up with her friends.

“We usually go to the trails up in the foothills, but today we’re celebrating the opening and they love to come down here," says Robb.

She tells me that the seasonal Dog Off-leash Program is a great way for her and her dogs to socialize in places that are usually full of activity.

“We really look forward to it, very much because there’s very few places that have this amount of land that we can walk off-leash," says Robb.

“You’re able to train your dogs to behave a little bit more... well mannered," says Denilson Suarez, a Boise dog owner.

“Well look, they’re having so much fun so it gets them tired, so I love it," says Natalie Nathan, a Boise dog owner.

“We don’t run football and soccer between November and the end of February, it kicks back up again in March. So it’s a good time period for people to be able to bring their dogs down and there’s no conflicts," says Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

He tells me the program helps them utilize parks in the off-season — something he says the community looks forward to.

“On October 31st, you can drive by Ann Morrison park and not see any dogs running around and the very next morning on November 1st you can drive by and you can see a number of dogs running around the park. So people watch that calendar, they’re aware of it and it’s just a good time to let your pet run at the park and not have to worry about the leashing," added Halloway.