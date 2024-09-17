North End residents battle persistent Japenese Knotweed infestation in their backyards

NORTH END, Idaho — North End residents’ backyard have been overrun by an aggressive and invasive weed—Japanese knotweed.



Experts say it can be identified by its green, heart-shaped leaves, white flowery seedlings, and bamboo-like stems

The invasive and fast-growing plant can grow over 9 feet tall and overrun yards and gardens.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

For North End resident Suzanne Bell, her backyard is her sanctuary.

"This is my happy place, this is my love, this is my life." Bell

But an unwelcome guest has overstayed its welcome.

"Japanese knotweed everywhere… look at this!" Bell

The invasive and fast-growing plant can grow over 9 feet tall.

"So let’s go this way… you’re going to have to jump over this fence. I did 15 bags in March, and then I just did 15 bags on Monday. Look at this! If I start spraying, everything back here is going to die!" Bell

For months, it’s been overrunning Suzanne's other existing plants.

"So you can see them along here… you can see this and this and this…" Bell

Experts tell me it can be identified by its green, heart-shaped leaves, white flowery seedlings, and bamboo-like stems.

"It is highly invasive and can take over landscapes, create monocultures, and really ruin spaces for people. It can cause a lot of problems. Adam Schroeder, Director of Ada County Pest, Weed, and Mosquito Abatement Department

The weed has been spreading into yards like Suzanne’s, year after year.

"I’m too old, I can’t do this every year." Bell

Suzanne says she started reaching out for help as early as April, but after unanswered texts from the canal manager, she turned to the Ada County Pest, Weed, and Mosquito Abatement Department.

After making initial contact with the agency in May, she says they just now came to clear it out.

So I asked the agency what caused the delay.

"Typically, if our response is delayed, it’s basically due to being short-handed. But if you have a noxious weed infestation, we treat it very seriously, and we want to make sure we get out there, identify it, and take action." Schroeder

Now Suzanne’s yard, which just last week looked like this (show the pic), has been cleared of the pesky weeds—for now.

"It’s going to take a lot of persistent effort year after year to get rid of the plant." Schroeder

Once those weeds are removed, they must be discarded in plastic bags and sent to a landfill.

"If you’re careless with how those plantings are treated, you could be creating other weed infestations." Schroeder