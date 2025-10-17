Newly published feasibility study lays out next steps for Boise Centre’s growth

BOISE, Idaho — The Greater Boise Auditorium District is examining ways to potentially expand its role in supporting events and tourism throughout the Treasure Valley.

The district, which built the Boise Centre in 1990 and expanded it in 2017, is now operating near full capacity.

In 2024, events hosted at the convention center generated an estimated $50.8 million in local economic impact and supported about 23,000 jobs, according to the district.

In April 2024, the district’s board formed an exploratory committee to evaluate future investments. A year later, it commissioned a market and feasibility study to explore options for expansion or new facilities.

The consultant in charge of the study, Johnson Consulting, conducted interviews with 38 stakeholder groups between spring and summer 2025, engaging 70 to 90 people from across the region, including business leaders, hoteliers, event organizers, and local officials. The findings were presented to the board on Sept. 25.

The consulting firm's findings show that the Boise Centre was forced to turn away 431 events during the 2024 fiscal year due to event and hotel space limitations. 41% of those events included conventions or conferences.

As a result, the feasibility study recommends expanding the Boise Centre to provide spaces that can accommodate large events. The firm also suggests adding a local-use event facility, a multi-purpose indoor sports facility, and a performing arts center.

After a public session, the district is planning to begin updating its strategic plan in October. The updated plan is expected to be completed and presented by the end of the year.

District officials say the study will help shape priorities for future investments, balancing current facility needs with long-term growth opportunities for the region’s event and convention industry.

