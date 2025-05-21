Watch Now
Jim Walker, Sophie Sestero elected as directors for the Greater Boise Auditorium District

Greater Boise Auditorium District
Located in the heart of downtown, the Boise Centre serves as a gathering spot for locals and visitors to the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, voters in Boise and Garden City elected Jim Walker and Sophie Sestero to serve as directors for the Greater Boise Auditorium District (GBAD).

The Greater Boise Auditorium District was formed by voters in 1959 to encourage tourism and promote economic growth in Boise and Garden City. GBAD served a pivotal role in developing the 8th Street Mall and Boise Centre, starting in the late 1980s.

Jim Walker, an incumbent, returns to the board of directors after serving two previous terms.

Sophie Sestero will be serving on the board for the first time.

