New Kaixo Corner park to honor Basque heritage and provide community space downtown

BOISE, Idaho — Boise’s Basque Block is steeped in history, and for lifelong resident Miren Artiach, it holds countless memories.

“We need to live in the present, be expectant of the future, but never forget our past,” Artiach said, reflecting on the area that has been central to her life.

Born in 1948, just nine days after her family immigrated to Boise from the Basque region, Artiach has deep ties to the block. She and her late husband, Joe, founded the Basque restaurant Leku Ona and once owned the parking lot that will soon become Kaixo Corner Park.

“Sitting right here in this very location, it’s very special to me because of the fact that the last big Basque boarding house was right here on this spot,” Artiach said.

Scheduled to open in the summer of 2025, Kaixo Corner will offer seating, a small stage, and public art celebrating the legacy of Boise’s Basque immigrants. The park’s name, “Kaixo,” means “hello” or “welcome” in Basque.

Artiach, who helped name the park, says it reflects the essence of the neighborhood.

“I hope people will come and take the opportunity to enjoy and to reflect,” she said.

City leaders, including Mayor Lauren McLean, joined community members at a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the park’s development.

“We want to make sure that we’re providing those parks and open spaces in the downtown core that allow for those that are living, working, or playing in downtown to have a place to go,” said Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation director.

For Artiach, the transformation of the space she once called her backyard into Kaixo Corner is emotional.

“It means home. It means a sense of looking back at the bravery of a lot of different people who chose to come here and share themselves with us,” she said.

