New infrastructure upgrades kick off in Downtown Boise for 2025

BOISE, Idaho — As 2024 saw the completion of several major roadwork projects in downtown Boise, new infrastructure upgrades are kicking off for 2025 with two big projects led by Capitol City Development Corp. The projects are aimed at improving safety and accessibility for cyclists, pedestrians, and businesses.

The 8th Street project is just one of many ongoing efforts to enhance downtown's bike and pedestrian network. This community-driven project will install a new water main, protected bike lanes in both directions, and flashing pedestrian signals at key intersections. While the long-term goal is to expand the city’s bike network and boost economic vitality, some drivers are already feeling the impact of the continuous construction.

John Bieter, who frequently walks, bikes, and drives downtown, tells me, “I feel like we just live in a construction zone. It’s one project after the other. We try and be patient and realize this stuff takes time and it’s all for improvement, but it does get a little bit frustrating when you can’t get where you want to go.”

Drivers should prepare for road closures along 8th Street during construction, but sidewalks will remain open. The project is expected to take about ten months.

Meanwhile, construction on Grove Street between 15th and 16th Street, continues as crews replace water lines and rebuild parts of the roadway. Improvements on Grove Street aim to create a more inviting space with wider sidewalks, new trees, and public art, all while preserving the area’s historic charm.

14th Street will be closed to cars, but pedestrian detours will keep businesses accessible. Customers heading to shops like Eyes of the World and Art Source Gallery can use nearby alleys.

And though drivers will face closures, Bieter says he’s excited about what’s to come. “This makes it a lot safer, more secure to ride your bike, which I do every day and hope can encourage others to do the same.”

