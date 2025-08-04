New Idaho law forces Boise to abandon red-light camera program

BOISE, Idaho — Boise has scrapped its planned red-light camera pilot program after a new state law restricted the use of license plate readers for traffic enforcement.

Senate Bill 1180, which took effect July 1, prohibits automated license plate readers from being used to issue citations unless connected to a crash. The law also eased front license plate requirements.

The city planned to collaborate with the Ada County Highway District to use existing intersection infrastructure for the program.

"This was a pilot program that the city was just starting to put together," a city spokesperson told Idaho News 6. "When the legislation was passed, our legal team performed an analysis of all legislation impacting the city after the session was concluded, and it was confirmed we couldn't proceed with the pilot."

Boise's program would have been the first in Idaho to use plate readers for issuing red-light citations. Other cities, including Nampa and Coeur d'Alene, use the technology for crash response, but not enforcement.

