Boise will test red-light cameras to combat spike in dangerous driving

BOISE, Idaho — Boise is testing red-light cameras at key intersections to curb the rise in dangerous driving behaviors and reduce traffic accidents.



City officials point to aggressive driving, including red-light running, as a leading cause of fatal crashes, which spiked during the pandemic.

If successful, the pilot program could expand to other areas of the city.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

It's something most of us have seen on the road—drivers running red lights, risking lives. Now, the City of Boise is testing a new solution to curb this trend.

"One of the things that really rose to the top was the idea of using red-light cameras to help monitor some of the red-light running that happens at intersections," says Boise City Councilman Jimmy Hallyburton.

The city will test red-light cameras at key intersections in an effort to reduce dangerous driving behaviors and prevent accidents.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, 2023 was one of the deadliest years for Idaho drivers, with 277 fatalities statewide. ITD data shows 13 fatal crashes in Boise, at least two of which involved pedestrians.

"One of the things that we saw was that aggressive driving, usually red-light running or speeding, were two of the biggest causes of fatal traffic crashes," says Hallyburton.

City Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton is part of the Traffic Fatality Review Task Force, aimed at eliminating crashes on Boise roads. He feels driving habits worsened during the pandemic, contributing to the spike in accidents.

“I think during the pandemic, what happened is there were a lot fewer cars on the road, so people started driving more aggressively. At the same time, many of our police departments had a shortage of officers," says Hallyburton.

In response, Boise is partnering with the Ada County Highway District to install cameras that will capture pictures of cars running red lights.

"Nobody is being ticketed automatically. It's all being reviewed by our police officers," says Hallyburton.

Some Boise residents welcome the cameras, saying reckless driving has increased with the city’s growth.

“I do think there’s a little bit more recklessness going on. I don’t have any problems with cameras being installed. I think if that’s going to save lives and create a safer environment for people, I’m all for it,” says one Boise resident.

The pilot program is starting with high-traffic intersections along busy roads like State Street and Fairview, where there are a lot of pedestrians. Depending on its success, it could expand to other areas of the city.

“We’ll see how it works, see if it reduces the number of people running red lights, and then see if we need to start incorporating those in different parts around town,” says Hallyburton.