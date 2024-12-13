New electric car share program launches in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Affordable, sustainable transportation is now just a swipe away for Boise residents. Forth, new car share program, brought to Boise in collaboration with several local organizations like St. Lukes and Idaho Power, is bringing electric vehicles to the community. The initiative offers an easy way to book and borrow electric cars, opening doors for individuals who may not have access to transportation.

The Forth car share program currently features two electric vehicles stationed at the downtown St. Luke's campus and at an apartment complex on Franklin Road in the Boise Bench area. Rates are just $5 per hour or $50 per day.

Audrey Hurt, a sustainability analyst at St. Luke's emphasized the program’s focus on accessibility.

"St. Luke's main motivation for bringing Forth to Boise was to provide an opportunity to the Ronald McDonald patrons and the St. Luke's Guesthouse to get away for the day, attend appointments, and really just have an accessible form of transportation," Hurt said.

Hurt described the process as user-friendly: "The booking process is super easy. You go on the app, and once you’re approved, you just choose whichever vehicle you want, pick which day, pick which time, and press ‘book now.’"

Forth, the nonprofit behind the program, has a mission to promote clean mobility across the country. Program Manager Connor Herman said Boise was a logical next step.

"This partnership specifically is about bringing more accessible opportunities for folks to get involved and experience the benefits of electric vehicles, without necessarily needing to own a vehicle," Herman said.

Idaho Power also plays a significant role in the initiative. Senior Program Manager Patti Best highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of electric vehicles.

"We see the value in electric vehicles because they’re less to fuel, they’re super fun to drive, and they have less tailpipe emissions, so it’s a win-win," Best said.