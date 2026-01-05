New details: Idaho Capitol windows 'shattered' during Potato Drop fireworks show

BOISE, Idaho — Three windows at the Idaho Capitol were shattered and a mortar round hit the building during the New Year’s Eve Potato Drop fireworks show, the Department of Administration confirmed on Monday.

A spokesperson for the department told Idaho News 6 that the rotunda's windows had chicken wire inside, which prevented the glass from falling. There is currently no estimate on damages or a timeline for repairs.

The blast was part of the same downtown Boise fireworks display that injured a young girl and shattered windows in the nearby AT&T building, prompting an ongoing investigation by Boise Police and Boise Fire.

Questions remain about why so much glass broke, with experts saying the combination of glass type and blast intensity can create unusual shattering patterns.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story as the investigation continues.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.