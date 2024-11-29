Mulligans hosts annual free community Thanksgiving dinner

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Mulligans in Downtown Boise is making sure the community is fed at their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. This year's was the most popular yet — with around 400 meals being served in under an hour.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

“Whoever doesn’t have a family, has a family here," says Chef Tim Rogel.

He and his team at Mulligans are giving out free Thanksgiving meals to the community.

“Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and green bean casserole — the works, pumpkin pie," are just some of the food options available says Rogel.

He tells me this is the 6th year in a row that they’ve held Thanksgiving dinner — a yearly tradition that is open to anyone that’s hungry.

“Our old boss was really about giving back to the community and all that kind of stuff, so it’s what we’re about and we’re continuing it in her honor, in her name because she passed away a few years ago," says Rogel.

“I don’t have a ton of family, I have my mom out here which is super nice. So it’s nice to see her on Thanksgiving and then usually I’ll come down here and help provide food for the masses because it’s not only humbling but it’s really nice to just see the community," says Connor Griswold.

He has been helping serve meals since they started the tradition and says he sees the same people come back year after year.

“There’s tons of people that look forward to this. Usually, we'll start getting calls about two months in advance, asking if we’re doing it again this year and all that kind of stuff," says Griswold.

“Well, it helps for everyone in the neighborhood. So especially the homeless," says Jacob Swanson.

“People that don’t have anywhere to go, we know there’s a lot of homeless people. There’s also young people that come from broken homes that are roaming the street that don’t have anywhere to go or anything to do today and this place is like family," says Buck Wild.

“To see everyone getting along and talking and chatting and having a good time and sharing a hot meal, it’s pretty awesome! It’s a pretty awesome thing to have," says Griswold.

