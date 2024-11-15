Medical professionals testify Idaho's abortion laws put patients' health at risk

BOISE, Idaho — On Day 3 of Adkins v. Idaho, physicians testified about the impact of Idaho's abortion laws on patient care and medical decision-making.



Dr. Katharine Wenstrom, an OBGYN, highlighted how these restrictions complicate treatment for patients with life-threatening pregnancy complications.

Dr. Ali Raja, an emergency physician, explained that vague legal language pressures doctors to delay or deny care, potentially risking patient health.

Local doctors noted that nearly all patients with fatal fetal anomalies must now leave Idaho for necessary medical care.

"We will resume the bench trial in Adkins vs. Idaho," said Judge Scott.

On Day 3 of Adkins v. Idaho, testimony focused on how Idaho's abortion laws affect healthcare decisions, with physicians sharing insight into what they say are the consequences for both patients and medical professionals.

OBGYN Dr. Katharine Wenstrom spoke about the difficulties doctors face in treating patients with life-threatening pregnancy complications. Wenstrom cited cases where patients with severe conditions could have benefited from an abortion to protect their health, such as fatal fetal conditions or pre-existing conditions that could lead to death if a patient were to endure pregnancy in any form.

Wenstrom described the complexity of interpreting Idaho's legal requirements and shared the difficult decisions physicians now need to make. "Most physicians would have recommended it be done out of state. … I personally find that law and its definition … to be very difficult to understand, you know, when should the death occur?" said Dr. Wenstrom.

Dr. Ali Raja, an emergency physician and Harvard Medical professor, detailed how Idaho’s laws complicate emergency care. He highlighted the vague legal language that can lead doctors to delay or even deny care due to the risk of civil and criminal penalties, which is contrary to medical training that emphasizes early intervention. "It involves treating patients as early as possible to prevent them from getting more sick or dying," said Dr. Raja.

Locally, doctors have testified that the restrictions impact Idaho hospitals and their ability to retain staff and treat their own patients. They detailed that, since these laws took effect, nearly all patients with lethal fetal anomalies have been denied in-state care, often forced to seek care in another state. "Basically, 100% of patients with lethal or life-limiting fetal anomalies have not been able to get care in the state," said a Maternal Fetal Medicine doctor from St. Luke's.

In cross-examinations, the state focused on challenging the notion that abortion laws do not allow for lifesaving care.