(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

As Flock Cancer prepares for their 4th annual Street Stroll, McU Sports in Downtown Boise is ready to roll out to the fundraiser with a big donation — up for raffle.

"McU Sports has donated a pink electric bike... It's so cool, it's the coolest bike," said Leslie Scantling, founder of Flock Cancer.

The bike will be the grand prize for the Flock Cancer raffle.

"This whole thing came together pretty organically, and we were really happy to participate. One of the fun things about Sunrise E-bikes is they're based right here in the Treasure Valley. This is a class 2 e-bike, meaning it is both pedal-assist and throttle-actuated," said McU Sports.

The bike, which retails for $3,000, also comes adorned with headlights, taillights, a 50-mile range, cruiser-style handlebars, seat cushions, and of course: "this one happens to be hot pink, which goes well with the Flock Cancer motif for this giveaway," said McU Sports.

MCU Sports expressing their excitement to contribute to a fundraiser like Flock Cancer that specifically supports breast cancer research in the Treasure Valley.

"They've done a lot for the community... They've donated a lot of money to cancer research and organizations throughout the Treasure Valley. One of the things that we at MCU Sports appreciated about it is just that it's local, it's homegrown, a lot of those resources are staying in the community, and everything about it is so community-focused," said McU Sports.

You can buy a raffle ticket online at flockcanceridaho.org.

