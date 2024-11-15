Made in Idaho: Toy Pop shop opens in downtown Boise just in time for the holidays

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Toy Pop, a locally-owned toy store, opened up at 8th and Main Streets in downtown Boise just in time for the holiday season.



The store offers plush toys, unusual Lego designs, all sorts of stocking stuffers, and more.

Toy Pop is owned by Millie Hilgert and her husband — they also own Re-POP Gifts.

(Below is the transcript of the full broadcast story.)

The holiday shopping season is here and if you want to get some really cool items for the holidays for your kids, you have got to come to Toy Pop.

This is a brand-new toy store in downtown Boise — a place where you can get some of the most unusual toys you'll ever see. They have the mural of the city right on the wall and creativity is the name of the game in this week's Made in Idaho.

If you're looking for items that challenge the mind, while also lifting the spirit, Toy Pop fits the bill. I had owner Millie Hilgert show me some of the fun, like this strange silly string that seems to defy gravity.

Hilgert and her husband also own Re-POP Gifts, another quirky store that sells unusual items in downtown Boise — but they noticed something was still missing downtown.

"Well, there was no toy store downtown," Hilgert said. "And our sister store, Re-POP, if anyone's ever been in there, you know that it is full to the gills, so we needed to expand. Opening a second shop gave us the opportunity to bring in a lot more fun things for kids and fill a niche that really wasn't filled downtown and provide a service to our community."

Toy Pop just opened up at 8th and Main Streets, and it's full of plush toys, unusual Lego designs, all sorts of stocking stuffers, and dozens of artistic kits. There's something to lift just about anybody's spirit for the holidays. Get your shopping done early, everyone!