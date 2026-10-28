BOISE, Idaho — A ski film festival at the Treefort Music Hall premieres the local OS Crew's new film "Glitch" along with three other films from Idaho skiers.

"We get to bring the community together for a fun night, get other people interested in filming and pursuing their passions, and just getting the general public fired up to go ski this winter and get outside," said skier and filmmaker Justin "Juice" Kennedy with the OS Crew.

WATCH: Local ski film festival aims to get Idaho's skiers excited for the season

Local ski film festival aims to get Idaho's skiers and snowboarders excited for the season

The event will also have vendors from the ski industry like Bogus Basin and local ski shops.

The festival is Wednesday, Oct. 28, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the films starting at 8:00 p.m.

You can find more information about the event and grab tickets here.