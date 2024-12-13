Local motorcyclists deliver holiday cheer to St. Luke’s annual Santa’s Toy Box

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke’s Children’s is calling on the community to help spread holiday joy through its annual Santa’s Toy Box program, with a boost from local motorcycle clubs. The initiative, designed to brighten the season for young hospital patients and their families, kicks off on Dec. 13 at the Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion in Boise.

The festive launch event will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., but gift donations will be accepted through Dec. 21. Community members are encouraged to drop off toys, games, and other holiday surprises to help transform the season for children facing challenging circumstances.

Leading the charge this year are the Los Carnales and Iron Warriors Motorcycle Clubs, who delivered a record-breaking 2,675 toys to Santa’s Toy Box. The bikers rolled into Boise with trucks full of gifts, showcasing their commitment to giving back.

“It’s the season of giving,” said Terry Page, a member of the La Familia Motorcycle Club. “If our club can help put a smile on a child’s face and support St. Luke’s, it means a lot to us.”

The Santa’s Toy Box program provides parents and guardians with an opportunity to “shop” for their children and siblings at no cost, bringing much-needed relief and holiday cheer during a stressful time. From dolls to board games, the gifts brighten the season for families navigating the challenges of a hospital stay.

Jenna Landman of St. Luke’s highlighted the program’s importance, “The Santa’s Toy Box program was created to reduce stress for our patients and their families during the holiday season. We are so grateful for our community — it truly wouldn’t happen without philanthropy.”

With the community’s support — and a special contribution from Boise’s motorcyclists — St. Luke’s is ensuring that holiday magic reaches even its youngest patients, proving that acts of kindness can inspire big smiles when they’re needed most.

For more information or to contribute to Santa’s Toy Box, visit St. Luke’s Children’s at the Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion in Boise.