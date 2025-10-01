Local leaders, organizations react to first government shutdown since 2019

IDAHO — Parts of the U.S. government remain closed after the Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution to fund operations on Wednesday. Idaho News 6 reached out to local leaders and organizations to see how they are responding to the shutdown.

The Transportation Security Administration said most of its staff will continue working despite the lapse in funding. About 61,000 of TSA’s 64,000 employees are considered exempt and will remain on the job to screen roughly 2.5 million passengers each day. The remaining employees will be temporarily furloughed.

“Beginning midnight October 1, funding for much of the federal government will have expired due to partisan politics,” a TSA spokesperson said in a statement. “While it is unfortunate some of our politicians have put politics before the well-being of our country, TSA is prepared for an orderly shutdown.”

The Boise Airport said in a statement to Idaho News 6 that it does not anticipate immediate effects on daily operations. The airport does, however, still encourage travelers to arrive earlier than usual in case of staffing shortages.

The Boise office for the Bureau of Land Management said they were unable to comment on the issue at this time, but it has added a disclaimer on its site informing visitors that the page will not be updated while the shutdown is in effect. The National Interagency Fire Center has added a similar disclaimer.

Senator Jim Risch also shared a statement on X, writing, "My offices are open, staffed, and working for Idahoans during the shutdown. While Chuck Schumer placates the far left, my staff and I are staying on the clock to put Idaho first. If you are in need of assistance with a federal agency, contact my office."

Idaho Representative Russ Fulcher released the following Facebook post regarding the shutdown: "I always try to be careful not to point “D” against “R,” but in this case, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have allowed the government to shut down to score political points.

There is a clean, non-partisan funding bill sitting in the Senate that will allow the government to open back up and get Congress back to work for the American People.

Every day the government remains shut down is another day Democrats are choosing to put new partisan spending demands —totaling $1.5 TRILLION — over basic governance.

Americans deserve better than political brinkmanship. End the shutdown, pass the bipartisan bill the House sent, and let’s put the needs of our constituents first."