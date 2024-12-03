Learning how to be an Idaho Lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho — How do you become an Idaho legislator? First, you win your election in November. Then before the gavel is dropped in January you're asked to attend a three-day orientation here at the Statehouse.



A three-day orientation session this taking place this week at Idaho's Statehouse.

2025 freshmen legislators have a lot to take in before the upcoming session.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The 2025 Idaho Legislature will welcome the 68th Idaho Legislature that includes two dozen freshman. According to official numbers, it's 7 new Senators and 18 new House members, including retired businessman Kent Marmon from District 11A in Caldwell. I asked Mr. Marmon what the challenges are of a crash course.

"A lot of information," Marmon said. "We're busy visiting all of these departments finding out what they do how they serve the legislature and the people of Idaho and it's a lot of information to take. Thankfully we have a nice notebook with power points and people we can call on for help."

There is a lot of important information coming at the freshmen class — things like how bills are drafted, the Idaho Code, session laws, and constitutional laws. There's a lot to learn before January.

Representative John Shirts from House District 9A is Air Force J.A.G. officer and still lives on his family farm in Weiser.

"Agriculture was a big issue for me," Shirts said. "I wanted to have an impact on our farmers and ranchers. Water rights, fentanyl is something that inspired me, as you guys know, it's killing so many people across our state."

Representative Rob Beiswender agrees that you have to think fast on your feet.

"There are a lot of pieces to put together working on your issues," Beiswender said. "You have to be on a committee and take up their issues you're trying to mish-mash it all together who can trust, who can you team up with, not team up with. There's a lot of things playing out."

The 2025 Idaho Legislature will officially kick off with the Governor's State of the State Address in January, and we will be there.