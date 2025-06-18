Lawsuit against Idaho's ban on gender-affirming care for minors dismissed by families

IDAHO — Idaho can now fully enforce its ban on gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors after challengers dismissed their lawsuit against the state's Vulnerable Child Protection Act.

The joint dismissal of Poe v. Labrador removes all court injunctions that had partially blocked the enforcement of the 2023 law, which prohibits doctors from providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transition surgeries to anyone under 18.

"No one has the right to harm children. For two years, my office defended Idaho's common-sense law that protects kids from experimental procedures with lifelong, irreversible consequences," said Attorney General Raúl Labrador in a press release. "Idaho's Vulnerable Child Protection Act recognizes that children suffering from gender dysphoria need love, support, and medical care rooted in biological reality — not life-altering drugs and surgeries."

Idaho's law makes providing these procedures a felony, with a maximum sentence of 10 years. In June 2023, two families, represented by the ACLU, sued to block its implementation, and a federal judge halted statewide enforcement while the case moved forward.

RELATED: ACLU represents Idaho families in suing officials to block enforcement of gender-affirming care for minors

Labrador appealed the injunction to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in April 2024 that the lower court had overstepped. The high court narrowed the injunction to apply only to the two plaintiff families, allowing Idaho to enforce the ban for all other minors statewide.

The plaintiffs have now dismissed their lawsuit entirely, which Labrador says automatically ends the remaining injunction.

The dismissal coincides with the Supreme Court's June 18 decision in United States v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee's similar law restricting gender-affirming care for minors.

RELATED: Supreme Court upholds Tennessee law barring gender-affirming care for transgender minors