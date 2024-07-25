Lawmakers react to Netanyahu's address to Congress

BOISE, Idaho — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech to Congress calling for bipartisan support for Israel.



Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher was present for the joint session, and tells Idaho News 6 "I thought he delivered a great speech," says Representative Fulcher.

Vice President Harris was notably absent, but she is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister on Thursday, July 25.

“Our enemies are your enemies, our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory,” proclaimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his address to Congress.

After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress on Wednesday, I talked with Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher about his take.

“Well, first of all, I thought he delivered a great speech. He recounted right out of the chute the events of October 7th and the massacre of 1,200 to 1,400 Israelis by Hamas and how that impacted his country... just the anti-Semitism that has boiled since then,” says Idaho Representative Russ Fulcher.

The Republican Congressman’s message to Idahoans:

“Israel is our friend, and we get a lot of benefit out of the relationship we have with Israel,” says Fulcher.

Notably not present at the speech: Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I was really disappointed to see that the Vice President and President were not there. I felt that would've been a very positive showing on behalf of America,” says Fulcher.

However, the Vice President is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu on Thursday.

Also not present at the speech: dozens of lawmakers boycotting Netanyahu’s visit.

“He is a danger to the state of Israel and to peace in the region,” says Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

Sharing that sentiment were protesters on the streets of Washington, D.C., showing support for Palestine.

“We get protesters every day here in Washington, D.C., so that's nothing new here for us, but I think the thing to remember here is that Israel is our ally, they're our long-term friend, we have common interests there. We have a common enemy that we’re both trying to prevent terrorist attacks from, and that is Iran and the terrorism that they support through their proxies and directly,” says Fulcher.