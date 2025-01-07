Lawmakers react to Governor Little's 2025 State of the State Address

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little’s 2025 State of the State Address focused on the theme of "Keeping Promises," with key proposals on education, housing, and protecting female athletes. While many lawmakers praised his priorities, others raised concerns about balancing those initiatives with Idaho’s growing costs — particularly in health care and public education.

Democratic Senator Melissa Wintrow said she was pleased with Little’s continued investment in workforce housing and infrastructure but noted gaps in his speech.

“I was really happy to hear a few things though… I was really pleased to hear the workforce housing investment that he's making. We made a record investment a couple years ago and that just got scooped up so quickly… So I'm glad to see that because housing is a main issue of Idahoans,” Wintrow said.

However, she voiced concerns about the state’s Medicaid expansion and child care support.

“The thing I think is missing that's a question mark for a lot of people and that's rumbling around the legislature — health care and Medicaid expansion. We've heard consistent messages that we want to, that some folks want to repeal or do some things to that,” she said.

House Speaker Mike Moyle acknowledged that the legislature will be taking a closer look at Medicaid expansion due to rising costs.

“I think you will see some bills that, you know, remove Medicaid expansion, whether they get all the way to the finish line, I don't know. We can't keep on that glide path and still take care of education and all the other needs of the state,” Moyle said.

Governor Little’s most applauded moment came when he vowed to continue protecting female athletes by preventing transgender women from competing in women’s sports — a position that has already been enforced through Idaho law.

Attorney General Raul Labrador, who has defended the law in court, said the governor’s remarks reaffirm Idaho’s stance on the issue.

“It’s great that the state of Idaho has decided to stand by women and to say that we are not going to allow men in women’s sports. And I think the vast majority of Idahoans agree with us. I think it's important that the governor's reemphasizing what our commitment is as a state,” Labrador said.