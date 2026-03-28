Large turnout at Idaho Capitol as “No Kings” movement continues nationwide

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol on Saturday for another “No Kings” protest, joining a nationwide movement calling for government accountability and limits on executive power.

A sea of signs and voices filled the Capitol steps as people from across the Treasure Valley came together, each bringing their own concerns about the direction of the country and the state.

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“We are here to show that we are able to hold the government accountable,” said Kaylee Peterson, a congressional candidate. “We won’t take the assault on working-class families and constitutional rights.”

Organizers say the “No Kings” rallies are part of a broader national push against what they view as unchecked presidential power.

For some attendees, the message centered on the role of democracy itself.

“To me, ‘no kings’ means that the people get to decide … not one person in power,” said Jaymie, a Kuna resident.

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Others said their participation was rooted in long-held political beliefs.

“I was an old-school Republican,” said Will, a Boise resident. “But when I see this country not respecting the Constitution, we have to do something about it.”

Concerns raised at the rally ranged from immigration enforcement and military action abroad to government spending and education funding.

“I'd like to see is less arrests by ICE or at least less illegal arrests in courthouses and trying to trick people into opening their doors and random times of the day or, you know, people quite literally dying over ICE,” said Star, who traveled from Nampa.

Attendees also noted the size of the crowd compared to past events.

“It’s going all the way down to the street,” Star said.

Peterson said the turnout reflects growing frustration among voters. “People are tired of the status quo … and tired of their current leadership,” she said.

Some participants voiced strong criticism of national leadership and called for greater transparency.

“We the people deserve a voice from our government, and we deserve to be heard,” said Michelle, a Meridian resident.

For others, the issues felt deeply personal.

“I have four kids, and I’m a teacher,” Jaymie said. “My kids deserve better. This isn’t the America I hoped to raise my kids in.”