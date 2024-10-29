Juvenile suspects identified in Union Block Building arson case

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police has identified three juvenile suspects following an investigation into fires at the Union Block Building on Saturday, Oct.12.

Boise Fire and Police responded to a report of smoke in the basement of a business located at 8th and Idaho on Oct. 12. According to police, nearby businesses were all evacuated while officials investigated the source of the smoke.

Fire fighters were able to locate over a dozen small fires on the first floor of the vacant Union Block building on W. Idaho Street. The fires were all extinguished before spreading to the rest of the building and police say there was no structural damage from the fires.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fires to be arson, so Boise Police took over the investigation. Possible charges against the juvenile suspects include arson and burglary.