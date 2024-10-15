Fire in vacant Union Block building in downtown Boise investigated as possible arson

BOISE, Idaho — A weekend fire in the vacant Union Block building in downtown Boise is being investigated as a possible arson.

Boise Police say officers and fire crews were called to the area of 8th and Idaho on Saturday evening around 5:15 p.m. for reports of smoke in the basement. Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution while crews determined where the smoke was coming from.

A police spokesperson told Idaho News 6 firefighters found old kitchen and office supplies on fire in the vacant Union Block building on W. Idaho Street and extinguished the flames.

The investigation is ongoing.

As we've previously reported, the building has been vacant for almost a year, after the city found it was 'too dangerous' to be occupied in November 2023.

Boise alley closes behind Union Block building

Most recently, ACHD closed access to part of the alley behind the building for additional safety concerns.

In June, the City of Boise got involved in building repairs after construction deadlines passed and inspections had not been completed.