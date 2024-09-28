Judge's decision on Kohberger trial date still pending as security plans are addressed

BOISE, Idaho — A judge’s decision is still pending on whether Bryan Kohberger’s trial will begin in May or September, as security preparations intensify at the Ada County Courthouse. Kohberger, accused of killing four University of Idaho students nearly two years ago, made his first appearance in court Thursday after a change of venue from Latah County.



A future hearing will address what the defendant will wear during court proceedings, as authorities work to ensure heightened security throughout the trial.

Retired Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney highlighted the complexity of the case, noting that while Kohberger may not be a direct threat, the national attention make security a top concern.

"These security protocols have been in place for years and years. There have been many high-profile cases... the Vallow case, the Daybell case," says former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney.

Judge Steven Hippler noted on Thursday that a future closed hearing will detail courthouse security measures for the trial, along with what the defendant will be allowed to wear at future hearings.

Retired Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney shared insight into the process. "One of the things I think is being debated right now is whether or not he's going to be able to wear street clothes to court. That becomes more work for the jail to accommodate the changing of clothes," says Raney.

Raney explains that the sheriff’s office is responsible for an inmate's every move, from transportation to and from the Ada County Jail to their appearances in court. They are taking each step into consideration, including what Kohberger will be wearing.

Judge Steven Hippler issued a temporary order allowing Kohberger to arrive in a suit and tie on Thursday, indicating that future attire has not yet been decided.

"Security interest starts the minute he steps out of the cell in the jail. Every single thing that he brings, he takes off, he puts on, and we make sure that all of those are secure," says Raney.

While Raney doesn’t see Kohberger himself as a significant threat, the complexity of the case surrounding him — involving multiple victims, family members, and a national spotlight — is what makes security more challenging.

“The transport team there has been doing this for decades. The sheriff’s office has been doing it for 160 years, so this is really nothing new. He will probably be transported by himself or at least isolated from other inmates, so he doesn’t become a target," says Raney.

The sheriff’s office also faces the task of protecting the public and the defendant from any potential threats during the trial, as public interest in the case continues to grow. Authorities must account for anyone looking to retaliate against Kohberger or those who may try to aid him.