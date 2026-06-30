Judge to issue written rulings on dismissal, evidence in Boise psychiatrist sexual assault case

BOISE, Idaho — An Ada County judge has set a July 7 bond hearing for former Boise psychiatrist Alexander Wills while also taking up arguments over what evidence can be presented to a jury and whether the case should be dismissed.

District Judge Cynthia Lee-Wallace said she will issue written rulings on two key motions following Tuesday’s hearing — a defense request to dismiss the case and a dispute over evidence prosecutors plan to introduce at trial under Idaho Rule of Evidence 404(b).

Wills is charged with sexually assaulting a patient in 2025. He previously posted bond but later cut off his court-ordered GPS monitor and left Idaho, later being arrested in California, according to court records.

Tuesday’s hearing centered largely on pretrial motions, including defense objections to the state’s 404(b) notice and arguments over whether jurors should be allowed to hear that Wills was previously on GPS monitoring. Prosecutors argued the evidence is relevant to alleged flight and consciousness of guilt, while the defense said it would unfairly prejudice a jury.

Lee-Wallace also granted a motion to seal certain exhibits during the proceeding.

In addition, the court addressed scheduling for a motion to set bond and a motion to quash. Those matters are now set to be heard July 7 at 1 p.m. Wills remains in custody.

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