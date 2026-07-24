BOISE, Idaho — A judge stated Friday that the criminal case against Boise psychiatrist Alexander Wills will proceed to trial next week after hearing final pretrial arguments over what evidence jurors may see.

Wills is charged with forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. Prosecutors allege he sexually assaulted one of his psychiatric patients after picking her up following an appointment and taking her to a Boise hotel. Wills has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have also said they believe there could be additional victims, though no other charges have been filed.

Friday's hearing focused largely on evidentiary issues ahead of trial.

WATCH: The criminal case against Boise psychiatrist Alexander Wills is headed to trial

Judge says Boise psychiatrist sexual assault case will proceed to trial

Defense attorneys told the court they had recently received police body camera videos they believe could be relevant to the case, including footage from other law enforcement incidents involving the complaining witness, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

The defense also asked the court to admit additional evidence it argues is relevant to the witness's credibility. During the hearing, defense attorneys referenced what they said was a separate California case in which the complaining witness was charged with providing false information to law enforcement.

Prosecutors said their primary concern was the time it took to obtain some of the body camera footage.

The court later sealed part of the hearing to consider a motion related to evidence, requiring everyone except the parties to leave the courtroom for about an hour.

Before the closed proceedings began, Judge Cynthia Wallace told the parties, "Based on the information I have, this case will proceed to trial."

Wills remains in the Ada County Jail. He was initially released on bond, but prosecutors say he removed his court-ordered GPS ankle monitor and fled to California. He was later arrested, extradited to Idaho, and returned to custody; he's being held without bond.

The trial is scheduled to begin next week.