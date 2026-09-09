BOISE, Idaho — An Ada County judge has ruled that the man accused of fatally stabbing a stranger on the Boise Greenbelt is not currently competent to stand trial, putting the murder case against him on hold.

Ross Wardlaw is accused of killing 25-year-old Jordan Harbst on the Greenbelt in July. Prosecutors say Wardlaw admitted to pushing Harbst off an electric scooter and stabbing him multiple times.

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Before Wardlaw can face the murder charge, however, he must be able to understand the court proceedings and assist with his own defense. A judge ruled Tuesday that he currently cannot.

WATCH: A legal expert explains what’s next after Ross Wardlaw was found incompetent to stand trial

Judge finds Boise Greenbelt murder suspect incompetent to stand trial

The state challenged the findings of a court-ordered psychological evaluation and questioned the examiner during the hearing.

The evaluator testified that Wardlaw understands the crime he is accused of but described him as “dangerously mentally ill.” The evaluator said Wardlaw has delusional tendencies and severe paranoia that would interfere with his ability to assist his attorneys.

The defense argued the evaluation showed Wardlaw should begin treatment.

Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy said the criminal case is now paused while doctors attempt to restore Wardlaw’s competency.

“If competency is restored, according to the report, then they’ll come back to the court and the proceedings will continue,” Leroy said.

The ruling comes as questions surrounding mental illness in criminal cases receive national attention following the mistrial of Lindsay Clancy in Massachusetts. Clancy’s attorney appeared on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Clancy’s defense argued that she was not criminally responsible for killing her three children because of her mental condition at the time.

RELATED | Lindsay Clancy case ends in mistrial after jury deadlock, defense appeal denied

Idaho, however, does not recognize an insanity defense.

“The question of whether you’re competent to proceed to trial and to assist in your own defense is a very different question at a very different point in time than a mental disease or defect defense at the time of the crime,” Leroy explained.

Idaho abolished the insanity defense in 1982. Mental health evidence can still be considered when determining whether a defendant was capable of forming the intent required to commit a crime.

If Wardlaw’s competency is restored, the criminal case can resume. For now, the question is whether he can become competent enough to face the charge and how long that process could take.

Wardlaw’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.