Jabari the giraffe 'doing well' after health exam at Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise shared what it called positive news after beloved Jabari, the park's beloved 16-year-old giraffe, appeared to be doing well after undergoing a full medical examination over the summer.

Officials proactively conducted the exam in June as Jabari was experiencing age-related issues common among giraffes, including arthritis and slower mobility. A team of 32 zoo veterinary and animal care staff conducted the exam after months of preparation.

"The large team and months of preparation helped ensure Jabari received a high level of specialized care throughout the procedure and recovery," the zoo posted on social media.

Staff worked in shifts during the exam to massage Jabari's muscles while he was under anesthesia, as lying in one spot for too long could cause damage.

Jeff Agosta Zoo Boise staff tend to Jabari the giraffe during health examination

After the exam, which involved blood work, hoof reshaping, and other "health assessments," Jabari returned to his normal routine a few days afterward. The zoo said his lab work came back normal and radiographs showed no fractures in his feet.

The plan for Jabari is to have the Zoo Boise team continue treating him through his existing senior care plan and use the information gained during the examination to inform future health decisions.

“This procedure was truly a team effort, and we are grateful for everyone who stepped up and put Jabari’s health first,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle. “The teamwork on display was exemplary, and I know the information gathered will allow our dedicated staff members to provide the best, most comprehensive care for Jabari going forward.”