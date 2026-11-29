BOISE, Idaho — From mystery potatoes to toys made by Treasure Valley creators, one downtown Boise shop is reminding holiday shoppers that what they buy, and where they buy it, can have an impact close to home.

Toy POP Boise, a downtown toy store owned by Millie Hilgert, is the sister store to Re-POP Gifts, another locally owned business downtown.

WATCH | Shopping small for the holidays in Downtown Boise

‘It keeps the dollar in the community’: Shopping small for the holidays in Downtown Boise

Inside Toy POP!, shoppers can find plenty of gifts with an Idaho twist.

“We have a lot of potato-themed things and the potato blind boxes are really fun because you don't know which potato you're getting,” Hilgert said.

But beyond the fun gifts, Hilgert said Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to thank the customers who support businesses like hers throughout the year.

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She said choosing a locally owned shop during the holiday season can also help keep more money within the community.

“It's really important that people do spend their money locally with other small businesses because it keeps the dollar in the community,” Hilgert said. “So you're supporting your neighbors. You're supporting small businesses that are employing your neighbors.”

Hilgert said those businesses can then support local charities, artists and other organizations.

Toy POP also carries products from local creators, including artwork, children's books and a product from an Eagle-based company named OllyBall that makes inflatable, colorable balls for kids.

The push to shop small came during a busy Small Business Saturday in downtown Boise.

The city officially opened the newly improved pedestrian section of 8th Street following months of construction. Capital City Public Market vendors were also set up in the area Saturday morning, while the Boise Holiday Parade brought even more people downtown.

Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Lauren Hamilton said the organization hopes the redesigned 8th Street becomes a gathering place where people can meet before exploring other parts of downtown.

“We're kind of really positioning 8th Street as a meeting place for downtown,” Hamilton said. “We'll start there and then we'll move throughout the downtown space and be able to gather and hang out and dine and shop.”

According to Hamilton, about 94% of downtown Boise businesses are local.

She said spending holiday dollars with those businesses can keep money in Boise and support local jobs, community organizations and sponsorships.

“We have such a wonderful group of businesses that are downtown,” Hilgert said. “Being a part of that is really, it's the heart of Boise.”

While Small Business Saturday puts extra attention on locally owned stores for one day, Boise's small businesses are encouraging shoppers to carry that mindset throughout the holiday shopping season.

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