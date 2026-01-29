IDOC Director answers tough questions on prison overcrowding, incarceration costs

BOISE, Idaho — Each year during the Idaho Legislative session, directors of their respective state departments go before the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) and present their proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.

This week, the Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) went before the JFAC committee to answer some tough questions about incarceration costs.

House Speaker Mike Moyle told us weeks ago that IDOC is a pivotal piece in the 2026 state budget puzzle.

"We've got a prison that's full of a lot of people, and we're shipping people out of here because we've got so many people incarcerated in the State of Idaho, and there's a cost to that," explained Speaker Moyle. "And that's one of the budgets that you know you've got to pay for them when they're there."

Senator Phil Hart (R - District 2) asked IDOC Director Bree Derrick how the state's prison population compares with neighboring states.

"Mr. Chairman and Senator, we have a fairly high incarceration rate, nationally and, comparatively to our neighbors as well," replied Derrick. "I don't remember our exact place in the list, but we've been about top 15,I think, pretty much historically."

Hear what the IDOC Director has to say about overcrowding and the incarceration rate in Idaho

Idaho incarceration costs by the numbers

According to numbers provided to Idaho News 6 on Wednesday, capacity is at 8,232, while the prison population is 10,036. To make up the difference, the state pays to house 1,249 inmates in county jails and spends just under 100 per inmate to house 581 inmates in Arizona.

Senator Hart says he hears from County Commissioners around the state asking for relief. He asked Director Derrick whether there is a plan in 2026 to help Idaho's county jails.

RELATED | Overcrowding and aging facility remain after Payette County jail bond fails

"But the short answer is, yes, we have plans afoot to expand contracts with those counties who are interested in contracting with us where there is new infrastructure, additional infrastructure, and we are looking at additional out-of-state placements as well.

Idaho News 6 will have much more on the challenges facing Idaho Corrections on Monday.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.